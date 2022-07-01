Gov’t Doing Utmost to Promote Peace in Northern Part of Country: American Political Analyst

July 01, 2022 (ENA) The federal government is doing its “utmost to promote peace in the northern part of Ethiopia,” American Political Analyst Andrew Korybko told ENA.

The government has taken steps to pave the way for dialogue and lasting peace and create unfettered access to humanitarian partners in the northern part of the country.

With its dubious position, however, the terrorist TPLF is not reciprocating to the peace initiatives offered by the Ethiopian government. Instead it is threatening to take things back to square one.

The American analyst pointed out that the federal government has behaved responsibly and is doing its utmost effort to promote peace in the northern part of Ethiopia.

“The problem is that the terrorist-designated TPLF isn’t sincere in having this happens; instead it is hoping to continue holding the people of its eponymous region hostage in order to profit from stealing their humanitarian aid as well as secretly rearming under this cover.”

Korybko also noted that some western countries are not putting pressure on its proxies to seriously consider the peace process by first unilaterally disarming and demobilizing like the authorities have demanded.

“The TPLF will not unilaterally disarm and demobilize in accordance with the government’s demand unless its western patrons either force them to do so or abandon them for whatever reason,” he said.

But the countries are instead tacitly supporting the TPLF’s destabilizing activities that only prolongs the conflict, according to Korybko.

The analyst believes that the TPLF is emboldened by the tacit support it receives from the West, including those which directly supply to under the cover of UN-provided humanitarian aid to continue obstructing the peace process by not unilaterally disarming and demobilizing the terrorist group.

“They (the countries) are actively resupplying this terrorist group under the cover of UN-provided humanitarian aid shipments because they continue hoping to use it as their hybrid war weapon against the federal government,” he disclosed.

Korybko stressed that the “terrorist group is still being weaponized as their proxy for pressuring the federal government into unilaterally conceding on objective national interests regarding its foreign policy and domestic administrative matters.”

Noting what has happened over the past months, the analyst suggested that they are not ready to change their strategy.

It is to be recalled that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen told African ambassadors and diplomats in Addis that the Government of Ethiopia is committed to ensuring enduring peace in the country, and called on the international community to put pressure on the TPLF to refrain from its provocations for another round of conflict.