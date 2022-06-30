Ethiopia ready to solve the border dispute with Sudan peacefully, amicably: DPM &FM Demeke

Addis Ababa June 30/2022 /ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen said that the Government of Ethiopia is ready to solve the border dispute with Sudan peacefully and amicably.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen made the remark while briefing Addis Ababa-based African ambassadors and diplomats about the current situations in Ethiopia.

Appreciating the vibrant and longstanding relationships between the peoples of Ethiopia and Sudan, Demeke said that there are various standing mechanisms the two countries can utilize to resolve the border dispute without resorting to conflicts.

The Government of Ethiopia is ready to solve the border dispute peacefully and amicably, he said, further calling on the Government of Sudan to refrain from unnecessarily escalating tensions and internationalizing the issue.

In connection with the recent incident at the Ethiopia-Sudan common border, Demeke said the incident was orchestrated and organized by the Sudanese military forces in tandem with the TPLF terrorist group.

Regarding the peace talks recently announced Prosperity Party, Demeke said that to give a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the Northern part of Ethiopia, and in the best interest of the Ethiopian people, the government has shown commitment by taking confidence-building measures, he said.

The Government of Ethiopia is committed to ensuring enduring peace in the country, he said and called on the international community to put pressure on the TPLF to refrain from its provocations for another round of conflict.

The declaration of the indefinite humanitarian truce, the provision of unfettered access to humanitarian partners operating in the Tigray region, and the release of high-profile political figures from prison demonstrate the government’s commitment to end the conflict with the TPLF peacefully and pave the way for the success of the National Dialogue.

Demeke expressed Ethiopia’s commitment to supporting the AU-led peace initiative, and commending African countries for standing in solidarity with Ethiopia at its trying moment.

Speaking on the trilateral negotiations over the GERD, Demeke said as always, Ethiopia is ready to play a constructive role to solve the matter amicably with downstream states.