2nd Edition of Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations Week kicks off

Addis Ababa June 30/2022 /ENA/ The 2nd edition of the Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations (ECSO) week kicked of today under the theme: Proactive for Peace, Democracy and Development.

Various programs, that depict the theme, will be held over the coming three days including panel discussion, exhibition among others.

The objectives of the event is to promote the activities of CSOs in Ethiopia and enhance their endeavour in enhancing the development of the nation in all aspects.

A three day workshop, organized as part of the event, was opened today in the presence of senior government officials, representatives of Civil Society Organization and other pertinent partners.

Speaking at the workshop, President of the Ethiopian Civil Society Organization Council Dr. Negusu Legasse said the CSOs play significant role to expediting social and economic development by encouraging both the government and private sectors.

Appreciating the reform carried out to create smooth working environment to CSOs in Ethiopia he noted that there were bottlenecks before the reform that hindered the activities of CSOs.

However, currently CSOs are conducting their duties in a better way, he added.