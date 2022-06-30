Agricultural Transformation Institute Playing Pivotal Role to Ensure Food Security

Addis Ababa June 30/2022 /ENA/ The Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation Institute (ATI) has and is apparently playing a significant role in realizing the country’s aspiration to ensure food security, Agriculture Minister Oumer Hussien said.

It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation Agency (ATA) was established in 2010 mandated solely on improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers across the country.

Since its establishment the Ethiopian ATA has implemented innovative programs and projects to catalyze agricultural transformation.

ATA is currently transforming into an institute with expanded responsibilities in policy, institutional capacity building, and action research among other vital tasks.

Briefing journalists during the launching ceremony of ATI, Agriculture Minister Oumer Hussien said that the institute over the years has done remarkable work in identifying the systemic bottlenecks and providing recommendations in the sector.

The achievements towards enhancing production and productivity of crops was fruitful and is now engaging in livestock too, he added.

ATI’s analytical team is working far beyond its expectation, Oumer stated, adding “we need to further exploit what they are doing.”

Mentioning ATI is one of the nine institutes that are under the ministry, he pointed out that they are working seamlessly to implement the studies they undertake.

ATI Chief Executive Officer, Mandefro Nigussie said that encouraging results have been achieved with regard to agricultural commercialization cluster being implemented in 300 districts across the nation.

More than 3.5 million household farmers are benefiting from the agricultural commercialization cluster, he stated, adding that this will pave the way to transform the agriculture sector from subsistence to commercial.

ATI plays the role of system integrator through the coordination of agricultural and related projects in specific geographies to catalyze agricultural transformation.

According to him, the institute is trying to create strong linkage and coordination among agricultural and related institutions as well as projects to ensure the effectiveness of the activities.

Enhancing frontline productivity, building strong public and private actors in priority value chains, scaling up sustainable irrigation development, adopting sustainable approach to expand cultivated land, and putting the enabling environment in place are the five focus areas identified by ATI, it was indicated.