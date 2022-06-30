WFP Delivers Enough Food to Feed 5.9 million People per month in Tigray: UN

Addis Ababa June 30/2022 /ENA/ The World Food Program (WFP) delivered enough food to feed 5.9 million people per month in Tigray, according to the United Nations (UN).

The UN stated on Wednesday that humanitarian supplies have been flowing into Tigray region since the truce was announced.

“Humanitarian supplies have been flowing into Tigray since the truce was announced. Since April 1, WFP has delivered enough food to feed 5.9 million people.”

The Ethiopian Government announced an indefinite humanitarian truce on March 24 to transport humanitarian assistance to the region.

There has been an up trending humanitarian flow to the Tigray region since 1 April 2022.

WFP supports Ethiopia’s development goal through a range of life saving and resilience-building activities, targeted at vulnerable populations.

It also supports the Government of Ethiopia’s Productive Safety Net Program (PSNP).