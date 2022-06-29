Ethiopian National Dialogue Remarkable, Needs to be Supported: OCHA Country Director

June 29, 2022 (ENA) The Ethiopian National Dialogue initiative is “remarkable and we must support it, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Country Director Michel Saad said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, he noted that diversity is richness and you have to find a way to keep those differences in place, because at the end of the day, all human needs are the same.

“I (therefore) think dialogue is important. If you organize discussions, you will always reach common ground.”

According to Saad, the first step of the process could be difficult, but it can be implemented if you work hard together.

It is to be recalled that the House of People’s Representatives had approved a proclamation in February to establish the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission with a view to bringing national consensus, sustainable peace, and reconciliation in the country through inclusive dialogue.

Subsequently, an 11-member commission was approved to advance the prospects for peace and national unity by creating a shared common reality and unifying the people of Ethiopia around common goals, including justice and prosperity.

Recently, the National Dialogue Commission disclosed that it has been undertaking preliminary preparations for holding the much-anticipated dialogue since its establishment.

The national dialogue is a vital step to address differences of opinions and disagreements among various political and opinion leaders in the country.

The director finally said all parties must be involved in the national dialogue to be successful.