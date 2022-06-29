Foreign Minister Parrilla Says Cuba Committed to Deepening Strong Ties with Ethiopia

June 29, 2022 (ENA) Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said his country is committed to deepening its traditional and strong ties with Ethiopia.

The minister, who paid a courtesy call to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said Cuba attaches a special place to Ethiopia.

The level of bilateral ties is exemplary, he noted, further stressing the need to strengthen cooperation in multilateral forums, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen commended Cuba for its contributions to consolidating its ties with Ethiopia on bilateral and multilateral forums.

Demeke also briefed Parrilla about ongoing political and economic developments in Ethiopia.