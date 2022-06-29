AUC Chair Calls on Ethiopia, Sudan to Work for Peaceful Resolution under AU Border Program

Addis Ababa June 29/2022/ENA/ African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat urged Ethiopia and Sudan to continue contributing to a peaceful resolution of the border dispute under the auspices of the AU Border Program.



In a statement issued today, the chairperson said he is following with deep concern the escalating military tension between Ethiopia and Sudan and deeply regrets the loss of life at their common border.

He appealed for complete refrain from any military action whatever its origin and called for dialogue between the two brotherly countries to solve any dispute.

Mahamat stressed that the recent border skirmishes should not scuttle the diplomatic solutions being sought to resolve ongoing internal challenges in the two member states.

In this regard, he urged the parties to continue to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the border dispute under the auspices of the AU Border Program.

The chairperson expressed the conviction that the long-standing brotherly relations between Ethiopia and Sudan, and their enviable status as founding member states of the OAU/AU, will mutually inspire both parties to immediately end all hostilities in the prevailing interest of regional stability and collective security.