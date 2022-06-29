Ethiopia, Belgium Discuss on Ways to Strengthening Investment and Trade Relations

Addis Ababa June 29/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian Ambassador to the Benelux countries and EU Institutions, Hirut Zemene conferred with Director of Africa & Middle East Department at AWEX (Wallonia Export and Foreign Investment Agency), Eric De Clercq and Area Manager for Africa at FIT (Flanders Investment & Trade), Lise Betjes.



The two sides discussed on ways of strengthening cooperation in trade and investment between the two friendly countries, Ethiopia and Belgium.

They further exchanged views to promote sectors, such as manufacturing, agro-processing, logistic, renewable energy and tourism, among many others.

Lauding the representatives for their unreserved efforts in promoting the business and investment links between the two friendly countries, Ambassador Hirut expressed her views on how to further strengthen investment and trade links between the two countries, particularly in the Wallonia and Flanders Regions of Belgium.

Ambassador Hirut emphasized the importance of co-organizing promotional events in investment, business and tourism areas, and organizing a business mission.

De Clercq and Ms. Betjes on their part expressed their readiness to jointly promote mutual interests of both sides.

The two parties had a warm and constructive discussion over beautiful Ethiopian coffee ceremony, it was learned.