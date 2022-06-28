African Union Deploys Election Expert Mission to Kenya

June 28, 2022 (ENA) The African Union (AU) announced today that it deployed an international election expert mission to Kenya to observe the upcoming General Elections scheduled for 9 August 2022.

In its press release, the AU stated that the African Union Commission is deploying an international election expert mission to Kenya comprising eight core teams experts, following an invitation from the Kenyan government.

The deployment of an election expert mission is part of the Union’s comprehensive and long-term engagement in the 2022 general elections in Kenya.

The core team experts will follow up on the electoral preparations, assess the political dynamics and genuine competitiveness and fairness of the electoral campaign, and maintain regular contact with national and international stakeholders before, during and after the elections, the release stated.

It is to be recalled that the AU, COMESA and EAC deployed a joint high-level pre-election assessment mission to Kenya from 14 to 21 May 2022 to promote free, fair, peaceful and credible elections in the country.

The joint AU-COMESA-EAC mission recommended continued engagement in the electoral process to ensure violence-free, fair and credible elections that will strengthen Kenya’s democratic process.