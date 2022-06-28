ILO Working to Enhance Women Leadership in Factories, Says Country Office Head

June 28, 2022 (ENA) The International Labor Organization (ILO) said it has been working to enhance women leadership in technical and soft skill training in collaboration with stake holders.

A two-day “Advancing Decent Work and Inclusive Industrialization Program” workshop that focuses on experience sharing in women leadership, wage subsidy, productivity and competitiveness opened today.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, International Labor Organization (ILO) Advancing Decent Work and Inclusive Industrialization Country Office Head Kidist Chala stated that the organization has benefited 14,000 workers in the US subsidy program by working with over 46 factories.

Of these, about 67 percent of the trained women workers in targeted factories in Hawassa and 70 percent of the trained women in Bole Lemi Industrial Park were promoted to higher positions, she added.

According to her, the program provided comprehensive technical program and soft skill training program accompanied by three-month coaching.

The women leadership training has 5 days technical training and 2 days soft skill training accompanied by three months coaching.

Kidist said the mentors from the factories were also trained on how to mentor the pipeline women leaders, all together in more than three months program.

Women and Social Affairs State Minister, Aylelech Eshete said the participation of females in industries is high.

The project is also aimed at ensuring rights, income and compensation, and equality as well as encouraging in governmental institutions with the view to enhancing productivity of industries.

She pointed out that the ministry is working in collaboration with other stakeholders to enhance the skills of women working in industrial parks and industries to ensure benefits by enhancing productivity.