HoF Discusses Strategic Document on Conflict Transformation, Sustainable Peace Building

June 28, 2022 (ENA) A draft strategic document aimed at conflict transformation and sustainable peace building in Ethiopia was presented to the House of Federation (HoF) today.

In his keynote speech to members of the House and stakeholders, House of Federation Speaker Agegnehu Teshager said the objective of the strategic document is to sustainably prevent and resolve conflicts pertaining to issues of nations, nationalities and peoples.

He expressed his hope that the document help prevent and resolve conflicts related to identity, self-administration, good governance, and development, among others.

Hence, All stakeholders need to therefore collaborate in further improving the document, realizing and implementing it, the speaker added.

UNDP Coordinator at the House of Federation, Bizuneh Assefa presented the strategic document and stated that the strategic document will serve as an essential tool guiding strategic approach to conflict prevention, resolution, and transformation.

The document introduces positive orientation towards conflict and commitment to structurally address it, the coordinator said, adding that it envisions the enhancing of institutional and leadership competencies at all levels with focus on structural change to build civic resilient society in the country.

The other presenter, Filmon Hadero of Addis Ababa University said the goal of the strategic document is guaranteeing nations, nationalities and peoples rights through preventing and resolving conflicts by working on reversing narratives and counter narratives of the past and the present.

Extensive networking and collaborative initiatives, strengthening institutional capacity, consensus and continuity, and transforming conflicts to sustainable peace are also among the goals set by the strategic document, he added.

Analyzing the limitations and challenges for conflict transformation and peace building efforts in Ethiopia, the strategic document identified issues such as outstanding quest for identity, self-shared rule and self-administration, among others.