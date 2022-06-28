Prosperity Party, Chinese Communist Party Agree To Bolster Strategic Partnership

June 28, 2022 (ENA) Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity Party (PP) and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have agreed to bolster strategic partnership.

Vice President of the Prosperity Party, Adem Farah and Chinese Communist Party Central Committee International Relations Minister, Liu Jianchao held a webinar discussion.

The current situation in Ethiopia, the Green Legacy Initiative and other related issues were the focus of the discussion held between the two officials.

At the webinar, Liu was briefed on the current situations in Ethiopia, including about the ongoing green initiative by Adam Farah.

During the occasion, Adam praised the leadership of the Communist Party of China for its success in China.

He noted that the Prosperity Party is achieving remarkable successes by implementing indigenous policies, adding that PP has been learning from the Communist Party of China in this regard and will continue to do so.

Adem said strengthening unity and cooperation is very important in the current national and international situation stressing the need for the two sisterly parties to work in collaboration for the benefit of the people of the two countries by enhancing their relationship.

He reaffirmed the Prosperity Party’s commitment to work with the Communist Party of China to strengthen the multilateral cooperation framework in the international arena.

Liu, for his part, said China believes Ethiopia is a key pillar of peace and security in East Africa and the Prosperity Party is CPC’s partner in regional strategic issues.

He noted that the Communist Party of China has a strong desire to further enhance bilateral ties, and noted the areas of future cooperation between the two parties.

Finally, the two parties agreed on strategic issues that will strengthen their relationship and announced that practical activities will be launched soon.