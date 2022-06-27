China Donates 10 Mil Doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccines, Syringes

June 27, 2022 (ENA) The Chinese government has today donated 10 million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines and syringes to Ethiopia.



Minister of Health, Dr, Lia Tadesse has today received the donation from the Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Zhao Zhiyuan.

Speaking at the handover ceremony Dr Lia conveyed her gratitude to the Chinese government for the continued donation of vaccines.

Where there is unity and cooperation, there is always victory, she noted, adding that Ethiopia, China and the rest of the world will fight the pandemic in solidarity to beat the virus and resume a prosperous development at the early date.

“I hope that this partnership will continue and new progress will be made for the China- Ethiopia Partnership in the new era to galvanize comprehensive strategic cooperation and relationship in all sectors even at a higher level.”

Out of the 10 million vaccines, five million will be dedicated to mothers, children and young people, she said.

Ambassador Zhao Zhiyuan, on his part said China has committed to donating 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ethiopia.

China has so far donated 14 million doses of vaccines to Ethiopia including today’s consignment, the ambassador said.

Part of the donation will be used especially for Ethiopian women and children, he added.

The donation is part of the proposal of Professor Peng Luiyuan, First Lady of the Peoples’ Republic of CHINA, that the Chinese government donate vaccines to help African mothers and children and young people to overcome the pandemic together.

It is to be recalled that at the 8th ministerial conference of FOCAC in Senegal, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on China and Africa to fight COVID-19 with solidarity and implement the medical and health program, among others, to build a China- Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

Both at the 8th ministerial conference of FOCAC and World Economic Forum 2022, President XI Jinping announced that China would provide another one billion doses of vaccines to African countries.

The Ambassador also stated that China will stand firmly with Ethiopia and other African countries to embody the everlasting spirit of China Africa friendship, fully implement the major vaccines aid measures announced by President Xi Jinping.