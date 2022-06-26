Ethiopia Has Leading Role to Play in Promoting Dev’t, Peace in East Africa: Chinese Embassy

Addis Ababa June 26/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia, as one of the fastest growing economies in the world, has a leading role to play in promoting development and peace in East Africa, a press release issued on the High-level Dialogue on Global Development underscored.



On 24 June 2022, Ethiopia and ten-plus other developing countries joined five BRICS members — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — at the High-level Dialogue on Global Development, a major event based on the BRICS+ cooperation model on the margins of BRICS Summit 2022.

The Dialogue, held under the theme of “Foster a Global Development Partnership for the New Era to Jointly Implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”, produced fruitful results.

The participating countries agreed to work together toward a global community of development, with eight priority areas for cooperation identified in the list of outcomes, according to a press release issued Chinese Embassy in Addis Ababa today.

The priority areas include poverty reduction, food security, pandemic response and vaccines, financing for development, climate change and green development, industrialization, digital economy, and digital-era connectivity.

A Global Development Promotion Center will be set up to facilitate efforts toward this end.

In the face of mounting risks and challenges across the world, the Dialogue was instrumental in enhancing solidarity and cooperation between emerging markets and developing countries.

The outcomes of the Dialogue are a clear testament to the commitment of the participating countries to inclusive growth and results-oriented actions, the press release said.

“Together, they sent to the world a clear message of upholding solidarity, cooperation and true multilateralism, and opposing hegemony, division and confrontation. It stands in stark contrast to the practice of putting together “small circles” and excluding less developed countries by setting up unrealistically high thresholds.”

Ethiopia, as one of the fastest growing economies in the world, has a leading role to play in promoting development and peace in East Africa, it added.

With Ethiopia and fellow developing countries on board, BRICS+ cooperation will surely serve as a strong engine for global development.