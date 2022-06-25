Ethiopian Air Force Modernized, Equipped with Technology after Reform: Top Military Officials

June 125, 2022 (ENA) The Ethiopian Air Force has been modernized and equipped in all aspects following the reform, according to top military officials.

President Sahlework Zewde, National Defense Force Chief of Staff Field Marshal Beranu Jula, and Ethiopian Air Force Chief Lieutenant General Yilma Merdasa presided over the graduation of pilots from Ethiopian Air Force Academy today.

Speaking on the occasion, the president acknowledged the efforts of rebuilding the Ethiopian Air Force in a way that will able it to successfully defend the territory and air space of the country from any danger.

However, it must further be strengthened and modernized with technology as a great nation should have a great air force, she pointed out.

National Defense Force Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Beranu Jula said that the Ethiopian Air Force has been rebuilt in a way that it can defend the sovereignty and dignity of the country.

Field Marshal Berhanu pointed out that significant improvement has been made in infrastructure and human resources development.

The government is also working to make the air force to become the first in Africa by maintaining existing aircraft, purchasing up to date aircraft, planes and helicopters, and training pilots.

Air Force Chief Lieutenant General Yilma Merdassa said on his part that Ethiopian Air Force has been reorganized and become independent of any political and ethnic affiliations after the reform.

Hence, it is modernizing and enhancing its capacity based on merits and competencies of professionals, he added.

According to him, the Air Force has contributed a lot to the law enforcement operation.