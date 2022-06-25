Ethiopian Air Force Academy Graduates Junior, Senior Pilots

June 25, 2022 (ENA) Ethiopian Air Force Academy has graduated junior and senior pilots in various flights today at Bishoftu, Ethiopian Air Force Head Quarter.



President Sahlework Zewde, higher federal and regional government officials, military officers, diplomatic communities attended the graduation ceremony.

The graduates were trained in training airplane, transport airplane and helicopter, aircraft, and VIP helicopter.

The graduation was held at Bishoftu, Ethiopian Air Force Head Quarter, with the slogan ‘Tigers 2022’.