FAO Recognizes Bold Measures of Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative

Addis Ababa June 24/2022/ENA/ Food and Agricultural organization (FAO) Director General, Qu Dongyu, has recognized the bold measures of Ethiopia in Africa especially the Green legacy initiative which coincided with FAO Green city initiative and the efforts of government to bring agri-food system transformation.



Ambassador Redwan Hussien today held talks with the Qu Dongyu, the Director General of the Food and Agricultural organization (FAO), according to Ethiopian Embassy in Rome.

Ambassador Redwan’s discussion with Qu Dongyu centred on agri-food transformation particularly production and productivity, climate resilience and maintaining sustainable developments.

The ambassador briefed the Director General about the lowland wheat irrigation projects, agro-, green legacy initiatives, industrial development and the efforts of government for the provision of climate resilient agriculture and drought resistant seeds.

Appreciating the FAO’s technical expertise and financial support, Redwan asked the Director General to increase the organization’s assistance for enhancing the efforts of the government to ensure food security and sustainable developments.

The Director General, Qu Dongyu, on his part recognized the bold measures of Ethiopia in Africa especially the Green legacy initiative which coincided with FAO Green city initiative and other efforts of government to bring agri-food system transformation.

The two parties agreed to work together to boost productivity, building green cities, climate resilient agriculture and agri-food systems transformation.