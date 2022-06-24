Italian FM Stresses Importance of Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation Between Ethiopia, Italy

Addis Ababa June 24/2022/ENA/ National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister, Ambassador Redwan Hussien, holds bilateral talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation of Italy, Luigi Di Maio.



The two sides discussed bilateral and regional issues and areas of cooperation to further cement the long existing bilateral relationship among the two countries.

During the discussion, Redwan explained the efforts of the government towards creating unfettered access to humanitarian partners to the conflict-affected areas in the Northern part of the country.

He also mentioned the continued acts of the TPLF to interrupt the Provision of Humanitarian assistance to the Tigray region.

Since yesterday the TPLF denied humanitarian air cargo from entering Mekele, Redwan said adding that such actions show the group’s ill intentions to use the humanitarian problems of the people for its political gain.

Ambassador Redwan calls upon the international community to condemn the acts of the TPLF.

He further spoke about the AU-led peace process, and issues related to Human Rights abuses and accountability measures taken by the government thus far.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, on his part, appreciated the progress made with regards to humanitarian assistance recalling his recent visit to Addis Ababa.

He underlined the importance of Ethiopia in the peace and stability of the region and expressed the Government of Italy’s support towards the realization of sustainable peace and security.

Di Maio also mentioned the importance of strengthening the bilateral development cooperation among the two countries.