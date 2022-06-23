Aid Delivered to over 24 Million People Affected by Conflict, Drought: Commissioner Mitiku

June 23, 2022 (ENA) The National Risk and Disaster Management Commission disclosed that it has delivered humanitarian assistance to more than 24 million people in Tigray, Oromia, Amhara, Afar, Somali, and SNNP regions during the past year.

Briefing the media today, National Risk and Disaster Management Commissioner Mitiku Kassa said the government and partners have been delivering huge humanitarian assistance for people affected by conflict and drought in six regions.

According to the commissioner, the humanitarian assistance to Tigray region is especially improving since April and will be maintained.

“Especially since April 1, 2022, many vehicles have made their way to Mekele, Tigray, through Afar; and partners and donors have commended it. Many partners often advise the need to transport 100 trucks per day and 500 per week. We have (however) exceeded this. Now 308 trucks in a day and over 500 trucks a week are entering Mekele. We believe this success has to be strengthened to reach the 5.2 million people.”

Since July 2021 up to June 17, 2022, some 135,164MT food and 16,883MT non-food assistance has reached Tigray region to assist people, it was learned.

In addition, 2.4 billion Birr and 828,425 litters of fuel and 218.8MT medicine has reached Tigray region.

Mitiku stated that Tigray, Oromia, Amhara, Afar, Somali and SNNP regions have been affected either by drought or conflict and humanitarian assistance have been delivered since July 2021.

The delivery of humanitarian relief aid to more than 19 million people mainly affected by drought and conflict in 5 regions of Ethiopia will continue to expand, he pointed out.

“Since July 8, 2021 up to June 17, 2022, MT 546,237.3 food and 162138 MT non-food humanitarian relief aid, and 3.6 billion Birr has been delivered to 19.15 million people in Oromia, Amhara, Afar, Somali and SNNP regions affected mainly by drought.”

The commissioner finally stressed the need to intensify humanitarian assistance to people affected by the recent attack on civilians and conflict in Oromia Region. pointing out that seven trucks of aid has been dispatched to Western Wollega.