Ethiopia Rejects EU, Egypt Statement over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

Addis Ababa June 23/2022/ENA/The recent statement of the European Union on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and Nile water is unacceptable, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said.

Briefing journalists today, the spokesperson stressed that the joint statement issued by the European Union and Egypt over GERD and Nile water is biased and unacceptable.

According to him, the joint statement is aimed at ensuring the historic water share of Egypt; and that shows the partiality of the Union towards the equitable share of Nile water for all riparian countries..

Moreover, the European Union (EU) has been an observer over the trilateral talks of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

However, it is now taking sides in support of Egypt.

Dina urged the EU to reassess and reconsider its joint statement over the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam and Nile water share by not taking sides of the negotiating parties.

Ethiopia has a firm stance to work in cooperation with both upper and low stream countries for equitable share of Nile water.

Over 80 percent of the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is completed so far.