Fuel Shortage Myth Hidden Agenda to Enhance TPLF Army Preparation for Conflict: GCS

June 23, 2022 (ENA) The myth of fuel shortage is a TPLF hidden agenda to enhance mobility of its army in preparation for another round of conflict, the Government Communication Service (GCS) twitted today.

During last week alone 3 fuel tankers carrying 137,913 liters have arrived in the regional capital Mekelle, cumulatively reaching 920,309 liters of fuel sent to the region.

“The myth of fuel shortage is (therefore) a TPLF hidden agenda to enhance mobility of its army in preparation for another round of conflict,” it noted.