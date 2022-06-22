EU Commissioner Stresses Need for Sustainable Solutions in Drought Affected Somali Region

Addis Ababa June 22/2022 /ENA/ EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič stressed the need for looking sustainable solutions for drought affected population in Somali region and the important improvements of humanitarian aid to Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Briefing journalists here in Addis Ababa, he said the historic drought in Somali region of Ethiopia has greatly affected the livelihood of the population.

The commissioner stated that he had observed malnourished children and losses of livestock due to the drought in the region.

According to him, what makes worse the humanitarian situation in the region is that many are illiterate and have no any other economic activity other than herding animals.

Lenarčič stressed the need for finding sustainable solutions to make the victims more resilient and less vulnerable to impact of climate change.

“We have to find ways to make them more resilient, to have more options for their livelihood and not just depend on the flock of animals which are increasingly vulnerable.There is very big river, Shebele River, in that region which can be used for irrigation and farming. This is something that we discussed with the regional authorities of the Somali region.”

The commissioner stated that he further discussed about projects ensuring universal access to education, which is an effective way to enable the local population to have more options for livelihood, with regional authorities of Somali region.

The EU Commission will support this, he added.

In related news, Janez Lenarčič appreciated the important improvements of humanitarian aid to Tigray region.

The number of trucks being delivered to Tigray region almost covers the needs in the region, he disclosed.