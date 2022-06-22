India Desirous to Widen Longstanding Relations with Ethiopia: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Addis Ababa June 22/2022 /ENA/ India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said his country is keen to widen the longstanding bilateral relations with Ethiopia.

The Indian minister inaugurated the Embassy of India’s Chancery building and residential complex today.

During the occasion, he said the relationship between Ethiopia and India is historical and dates backs to hundreds of years.

India is keen to strengthen the longstanding relations with Ethiopia in wide range of issues of common interest, he added.

According to him, the Indian community has been contributing a lot to Ethiopian education. At present there are over 5,000 Indian community in Ethiopia.

“Their role in education and employment generation has been commendable. Their contribution to Ethiopian society is widely recognized.”

Women and Social Affairs Minister, Ergoge Tesfaye said inauguration of the new building is testament to the commitment in strengthening the relations between the two sisterly countries.

Ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have exerted efforts to strengthen their relations, she stated.

The minster also noted that the relations have recently deepened significantly and the cooperation between the countries is based on mutualism and respect. This is classic example of South-South cooperation.

India is among the top largest foreign direct investor countries in Ethiopia with over 637 Indian companies operating in various sectors.

Ergoge said the trade exchange volume between Ethiopia and India stood at 1.8 billion USD in 2021. However efforts should be exerted in both sides to enhance their strategic partnership.

“Expansion of the embassy building is a depiction of looking forward in strengthening state-to-state and people-to-people relations, which is a complete example of emergence of our relationships; and here we stand together today on this spectacular occasion as a testimony to growing partnership between our nations,” she stated.

The inauguration of the embassy building was attended by Women and Social Affairs Minister, Ergoge Tesfaye, Foreign Affairs State Minister Tesfaye Yilma, diplomats, the Indian community in Addis Ababa, and other dignitaries.