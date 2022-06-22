UK Members of Parliament Appreciate Political Development in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa June 22/2022/ENA/ Ambassador Teferi Melesse met members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Ethiopia and Djibouti at the House of Commons and briefed them on current developments in Ethiopia.



He detailed the various government confidence-building measures to ensure durable peace in Ethiopia while stressing the need to denounce TPLF’s continued conscription of young children in its preparation for a third-round military offensive.

He also emphasized the large-scale drought and resultant humanitarian needs in different parts of Ethiopia and the sub-region, despite ongoing efforts to ensure self-sufficiency through increased agricultural productivity in Ethiopia.

The MPs, on their part, appreciated the encouraging political developments and government efforts to ensure food security through agriculture.

They expressed their commitment to supporting Ethiopia in encouraging UK investors to do business in Ethiopia.