Green Legacy Diplomacy Aimed at Integrating Horn of Africa, Says Deputy Premier

June 21 , 2022 (ENA) Ethiopia has been demonstrating its partnership by working on Green Legacy Diplomacy aimed at creating integration in the Horn of Africa, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen said.

The fourth round of Ethiopian Green Legacy program was officially launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen said at the launching ceremony that Ethiopia has successfully planted over 18 billion seedlings in the past three years.

According to him, the tree-planting campaign is exemplary to Africans and the world, including the region.

Ethiopia’s regional ties and influence in East Africa should be reflected in peace, development, problem-solving and strategic partnership, he added.

Hence Ethiopia is working to further enhance cooperation in the economic and infrastructure sectors through Green Legacy Diplomacy.

“The implementation of such a green legacy program with neighboring countries has been a great success. It must be expanded. To do that, our green development work is not only based in the country but also in the region, on cross-border and regional ties. We are working to do that. “

The achievements of the Green Legacy initiative should be repeated in peace and security, economic and social sectors, the deputy premier stressed.

He further stated that the government will continue to work for peace and stability by cracking down on anti-peace forces who are killing civilians alongside seedlings.

“Peace must be strengthened. The security of people must be respected and the rule of law strengthened. Secondly, our economy is being challenged. We therefore need to work harder to reduce cost of living and strengthen our country.”

Former Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Dessalegn said Ethiopia is achieving remarkable results in the Green Legacy.

The results being registered under the program are excellent. However, every citizen should support the ongoing effort for the success of the Green Legacy, he added.

Hailemariam pointed out that the care and planting of seedlings is a shared responsibility for all.