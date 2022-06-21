Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Campaign Exemplary to African Countries: AU Commissioner

Addis Ababa June 21/2022 /ENA/African Union (AU) Commissioner Musa Faki Mahamat said the Green Legacy Campaign is an exemplary initiative that can be followed by other African countries.

The Fourth Round Green Legacy Campaign was officially launched today in the presence of diplomats, African Union Commissioner Musa Faki Mahamat, and senior government officials

at Gulele Botany Center here in Addis Ababa.

Approached by ENA, the commissioner said planting seedlings is important, particularly for Africa.

He noted that forest development activities like the Ethiopian Green Legacy Campaign are needed to alleviate the problem of the African continent as Africa has been experiencing recurrent droughts due to climate change.

In this regard, the commissioner pointed out that Ethiopia is reinforcing an exemplary move in the field of green development.

“Planting tree is giving life. As you know, Africa is impacted by climate change, drought, desertification and deforestation. And this kind of initiative (Green Legacy) is very important; and I want to thank Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the government and the people of Ethiopia (for this).”

Commissioner Musa Faki Mahamat further stated that the Green Legacy should be extended to other African countries as well. He noted it is an important solution for the Horn of Africa, which has been severely challenged by desertification and drought.

Musa Faki also stressed the need for other African countries to follow Ethiopia’s example in mitigating the climate change induced impacts.

He also reaffirmed the African Union’s support for the success of other green development initiatives, including the Green Legacy Campaign.

“African Union is supportive of this initiative and I hope this example can be followed by other countries. Because Africa needs these kinds of initiatives to fight against climate change. So it is a very good opportunity to attend this one and it is one of the best events that I have ever attended here in Ethiopia,” the commissioner underscored.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia has been demonstrating its ideal climate-resilient green economy by planting billions of seedlings during the past four years.

The leadership of the country has been showing political commitment at the highest level to rehabilitate degraded lands and restore forests through the Green Legacy Campaign and massive tree planting campaigns.