Third Round of COVID-19 Vaccination Kicked off in Addis Ababa

June 20, 2022 (ENA) The third round COVID-19 vaccination campaign has begun across the Addis Ababa city today.



The vaccination campaign was officially launched today in the presence of Addis Ababa city officials, health professionals and residents.

The third round of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 has targeted to reach 70 to 80 percent of the residents.

The vaccination will be provided to the people over the next ten days in all health centers and temporary immunization posts.

Addis Ababa City Health Bureau Head Dr. Yohannes Chala said the works that have been done so far to prevent the outbreak COVID-19 has yielded positive results.

More than 250 medical teams and more than 249,000 doses of vaccines have been prepared for the vaccination campaign, he added.

The vaccines will be given to people whose age is 12 years and above he said, suggesting that citizens who are matured enough to get the BUSTER DOZZ to be vaccinated as well.

Stressing the recent resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, he urged residents to take advantage of this opportunity.

It was learned that some 1.4 million vaccines have been distributed across the city and over 820,000 people have been vaccinated so far in the city.

According to Ministry of Health the 3rd round of the vaccination campaign across the country is has also been commenced this month.

The first and the second round of COVID-19 vaccination campaigns were successful, the ministry said.

It was learned that more than 24 million people in Ethiopia have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine during the first and second rounds. Some 21 million of these are fully immunized.

During the 3rd round of the campaign, some 25 million doses of vaccines will be available.

The coverage of COVID-19 vaccine for those who are over 12 years of age across the country has reached to 44 percent.