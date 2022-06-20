China-Horn of Africa Peace, Dev’t Conference Kicks off Addis Abeba

Addis Abeba June 20/2022/ENA/ The first ever China-Horn of Africa peace, governance and Development conference kicked off in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Abeba today.



The conference is the first of its kind after China appointed veteran diplomat Xue Bing as its special envoy for the Horn of Africa.

Representatives of horn African countries and China are participating in the two day conference.

Speaking at a press briefing in last March, China’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa Ambassador Xue Bing said the meeting will offer a platform for the countries in the region to settle their differences through negotiations.

Ambassador Xue had visited several countries in the region including Ethiopia last March.

During his visit to Ethiopia, the Special Envoy disclosed that China wants to support countries in the Horn of Africa to address the challenges of security, development, and governance and pursue a path of unity and self-improvement.

He also spoke about the Initiative for Peaceful Development in the Horn of Africa that was proposed during State Councillor Wang Yi’s visit to Africa.

In connection with this, the Special Envoy underscored that Ethiopia should play a constructive role in promoting peace in the Horn of Africa as it is an anchor state in the region.