Addis Ababa June 20/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said attacks on innocent civilians and destruction of their livelihoods by illegal and irregular forces is unacceptable.



“There is zero tolerance for horrific acts claiming lives recently in both Benishangul and Oromia regions by elements whose main objective is to terrorize communities,” he underlined.

He further pointed out that restoring peace and security in affected communities remains key priority of his government.