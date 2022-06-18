EU Special Representative, Justice Minister Stress Need to Enhance Positive Momentum in Ethiopia

June 18, 2022 (ENA) The European Union (EU) Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore and Ethiopian Minister of Justice, Gedion Timothewos have underscored the need to strengthen the positive momentum in Ethiopia.

The minister held talks with the EU Special Representative for Human Rights on the current situation in Ethiopia in Brussels.

During the occasion, the two sides exchanged updates on the current situation in Ethiopia since they met in May in Addis when Girmole visited Addis Ababa, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Minister’s briefing mainly focused on major progress on Human Rights issues, accountability and AU led peace process.

Both sides recognized progresses and they underscored the need to keep and strengthen the positive momentum.

Ethiopian Minister of Justice Gedion is in Brussels to hold discussion on the current situation in Ethiopia with various officials of the European Union.

The minister had held discussions with various EU officials including the European Union development cooperation official of International Partnership (INTPA), Ferran Myriam and European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic.