PM Abiy Visiting Various Development Projects in Hawassa

June 18, 2022 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, along with other senior government officials, is visiting various development projects in Hawassa town.

Hawassa Bread and Flour Factory, being built by the First Lady’s Office, is one of the projects visited by PM Abiy.

During the visit. the prime minister and the government officials have reviewed the construction of Hawassa Bread and Flour Factory.

The Premier stressed the need to complete the project on time.

Similarly, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the First Lady’s Bread and Flour Factory in Wolayita Sodo town yesterday.