Ethiopia Partakes in UN National Dress, Gastronomy Day

June 18, 2022 (ENA) Ethiopia has participated in the United Nations National Dress and Gastronomy Day, a Multicultural Party organized on the margins of the 50th session of the Human Rights Council.



The UN National Dress and Gastronomy Day held on Friday at the United Nations Serpentine bar in Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland under the Moto: “all equal, all human, all dressed up”.

During the event, Ethiopia´s gastronomy stall was graced by the presence of Ambassador Zenebe Kebede, Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva, Amb. Mahlet Hailu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva, and other diplomats, who work in the Mission, decorated with Ethiopian cultural traditional dresses.

Ethiopian gastronomy exhibited on the booth includes Ethiopian coffee entire ceremony, ´Injera´ with ´Miser´, ´Atter´, Lettuce, and ´Shiro watt´, Dough bread,´ Gebes kollo ´ and Popcorn.

Visitors and participants who served Ethiopian gastronomy were highly impressed by the delicious taste and expressed their appreciation, according to ministry of Foreign Affairs.

More than Thirty-Nine countries, including Ethiopia, participated and promoted their cultural foods and/or drinks and played their part in the event´s success, it was indicated.

The event was honored by the presence of more than a thousand visitors and participants, including Ambassadors, UN staff, seasoned diplomats, academicians, artists, and other renowned people residing in Geneva. Ethiopia’s dishes were among the top-visited and tasted at the event.