U.S. Senator Commends Government’s Peace Effort in Ethiopia

June 18, 2022 (ENA) U.S. Senator Mark Warner said the announcement of a new peace committee by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is encouraging.

It is to be recalled that the Government of Ethiopia declared an indefinite humanitarian truce in March 2022 to expedite the provision of humanitarian aid for the needy people in Tigray region.

World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley told reporters in Addis Ababa on Thursday that the humanitarian truce is enormously contributing to better access the conflict areas.

According to the Executive Director some 2,500 trucks carrying food and other items have entered the region during the last two months.

U.S. Senator from Virginia. Chairman, Senate Intel Committee, Mark Warner twitted that with the increasing pace of recent aid convoys, this is positive progress that could bring relief to many.

“We will be eyeing this continued progress and looking to support the Ethiopian people.” Mark Warner added.