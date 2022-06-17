US Satellite Company, Ministry Sign MoU to Capacitate Ethiopia’s Space Industry

June 17,2022 (ENA) The Ministry of Innovation and Technology (MINT) and the US Satellite Company ORION Applied Science and Technology (Orion AST) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims at capacitating Ethiopia in the space industry today.

The MoU was inked by Innovation and Technology Minister Belete Molla and ORION AST President and CEO Alexander Alvin.

During the occasion, the Ethiopian minister said the government is working to support the economy with innovation, technology, research, and digitization.

“MINT is responsible for supporting economic development of (the country) through innovation, technology, research and digitization. The MoU which we signed here today is (therefore) part of our priorities to make Ethiopia become more capable and ready to achieve its ambitions for growth and development.”

According to him, the Ethiopian government has developed and approved a ten-year Home-Grown Economy Strategic Plan that focuses on knowledge, technology, innovation and digital economy, based on agriculture, water, health, environmental energy, education and security, among others, as well as considering AU STISA-2024, Agenda 2063 and SDGs 2030.

The Ethiopian National Space Policy and Strategy 2018 focuses on space for transformation, sustainable development, capacity building, and job creation.

ORION Applied Science and Technology President and CEO, Alexander Alvin told journalists that the MoU is a milestone and historic for both the U.S. and Ethiopia.

“The MoU is a milestone that is going to be historical for both the U.S. and Ethiopia. Today’s event represents so much hope and opportunity for Ethiopia to become a leader in the space industry by way of our small company.”

The president stressed that ORION AST will bring unparalleled capacities to support the Ethiopian government and people and provide basic civil services to benefit farmers, water management, disaster and emergency relief operations. “Our goal is to be a good faith partner with the entire people of Ethiopia.”

Alvin said the organization will enter into implementation as quickly as possible to provide services of immediate impact for to the Ethiopian people.