US Satellite Company President Express Interest in Investing in Ethiopia

June 17, 2022 (ENA) The American satellite company ORION has expressed its interest to work with the Government of Ethiopia.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Tesfaye Yilma received at his office a delegation led by Alexander Alvin, owner and President of the American Satellite Company ORION, yesterday.\

The discussion between the two sides focused on utilizing satellite data and space technology in light of cooperation between the Ethiopian government and Orion, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recalling his discussion with officials of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, the president briefed the state minister on key activities of Orion and expressed his interest in working with the government of Ethiopia.

Both sides noted that the company could bring new technologies to Ethiopia and closely work with the government, particularly in space technology infrastructure, human resource development, and investment.

Tesfaye finally thanked the delegation for their interest in investing in Ethiopia reiterating that it will support Ethiopia’s efforts to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and the African Agenda 2063.