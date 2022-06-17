Nation Striving to Strengthen Economic Tie with West African Countries

June 17, 2022 (ENA) Ethiopia will work to further strengthen its economic ties with West African countries, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

West African Countries Director at the Ministry, Elias Melaku said Ethiopia, being a country with huge impact on the geopolitics of the Horn, will strive to cooperate in strengthening economic integration with the countries in the region.

The Ethio-Djibouti railway and the Ethio-Kenya road are among the efforts worth mentioning in this regard, he added.

Furthermore, Elias pointed out that the country is working to foster political and economic ties with other countries with the aim of building a strong economy.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s recent visit to West African countries demonstrates Ethiopia’s desire to strengthen ties.

According to the director, Ethiopia will next establish economic ties with Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo and other countries to build a strong continent.

He further noted that Ethiopian Airlines flight to West African countries will have significant role in bolstering relations with the countries.