PM Abiy Visits Various Dev’t Activities in Wolaita

June 17, 2022 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has visited various development projects in Wolaita Zone of the Sothern Nation, Nationalities and Peoples (SNNP) region today.



Construction progress of the 55 million birr worth bread factory which started last year through the initiation of First Lady Zinash Tayachew is among those visited by the Premier and his delegation.

Upon operational, the bread factory is expected to produce 300,000 breads per day, it was learned.

The construction of the bread factory has reached 67 percent and Premier Abiy stressed the need to complete the project on time.

Abiy and his delegation visited the under construction of Wolaita Sodo Airport and is expected to pay a visit to Bilate Agriculture Development too.