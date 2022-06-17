Congressman John Garamendi Pledges to Support Ethiopian Causes in Congress

June 17, 2022 (ENA) Congressman John Garamendi has pledged to maintain his strong support for Ethiopian causes in the US Congress.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador in the United States, Seleshi Bekele held a constructive discussion with the Congressman.

During the occasion, Ambassador Seleshi briefed Congressman Garamendi on current developments in Ethiopia and the progress made regarding the conflict in the northern part of the country.

He also expressed the Ethiopian Government’s position about the punitive draft Bills introduced in the U.S. Congress (HR6600 and Senate S3199) as well as the undue suspension of Ethiopia from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) program.

The Ambassador expressed his sincere thanks to Congressman Garamendi for his principle-based support for Ethiopia and his long-term commitment to advancing the bilateral relations between our two countries.

It is also stressed that Ethiopia’s and the United States’ relations should be strengthened in order to improve cooperation and partnership, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The congressman for his part pledged to maintain his strong support for Ethiopian causes in Congress.