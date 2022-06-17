PM Abiy Arrives in Wolaita Sodo Town

Addis Ababa June 17/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived in Wolaita Sodo town of the Southern Nation, Nationalities and Peoples (SNNP) region today.



On his arrival, Premier Abiy was accorded warm welcome by Ristu Yirdaw, SNNP Region Chief Administrator and other top officials.

Prime Minister Abiy is expected to discuss with different sections of the community, it was learned.

Abiy and First Lady Zinash Tayachew are expected to visit the construction progress of the bread factory that started last year through the initiation of the First Lady.