Understanding Art, Culture Enhances Regional Peace & Stability: Culture, Sports Minister

Addis Ababa June 16/2022/ENA/ Understanding one another’s culture and mode of life contributes to the enhancement of peace, and stability, Culture and Sports Minister Kejela Merdasa said at the East Africa Art and Culture Symposium that took place today .



Opening the symposium, the minister stated that the region’s culture has been increasingly under threat and needs immediate intervention to preserve it.

“The threat of globalization has forced us to work together, develop mutually and fight together against terrorists, backwardness, poverty, and illiteracy,” he added.

The purpose of this symposium is to provide opportunity for scholars to present their studies on language, values, creativity, cultural relation, and integration of East African countries, it was learned.

At the symposium, various papers were presented regarding language and regional integration, the role of cultural diversity in building sustainable peace and economic development, and the role of indigenous knowledge in maintaining peace and security.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said the founding fathers of Africa had the vision to create the United States of Africa.

However, the possibility of immediate unity was not possible due to the differences that are prevalent in various areas.

So the founding fathers came up with the idea of a regional organization to gradually integrate the continent, he noted.

According to him, language, culture, and tradition can help to enhance the integration process.

The symposium is part of the East Africa Art and Culture Festival that will remain open from June 14th – 19th 2022. It is organized by Ministry of Culture and Sports in collaboration with Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

The East Africa Art and Culture Festival is a great opportunity to celebrate the rich, diverse and unique cultural heritage and multiple choices of East African countries.

It is also an opportunity to engage in dialogue towards preserving, promoting, and appreciating the cultures in the region.