Turkish Company Interested in Investing in Natural Gas, Fertilizer

June 16, 2022 (ENA) The Turkish Chalik Holding company announced that it is interested in engaging in natural gas and fertilizer sectors in Ethiopia.

A 13-person delegation of the holding company visited the mining gallery of Ministry of Mines today.

The Turkish investors, Turkey’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Yaprak Alp, and Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Adem Mohammed, visited the gallery.

During the occasion, Mines Minister Takele Umma thanked the delegation for coming to Ethiopia to look into investment opportunities and pledged to provide the necessary support for business persons willing to invest in the mining sector.

The minister briefed the delegation on the potential Ethiopia has in the mining sector.

According to him, talks have been held at the ministerial level to strengthen economic ties between Ethiopia and Turkey by promoting investment.

An Ethiopian delegation has recently taken part in a forum held in Istanbul to encourage Turkish businessmen to invest in Ethiopia, it was learned.

Chalik Holding company chairman, Ahmet Chalik said the two sides had an important discussion on the situation in Ethiopia and he has realized that Ethiopia has many untapped resources.

He added that Turkish Chalik Holding company is interested in investing in natural gas and fertilizer sector.

“It is a great honor for us to be involved in projects that benefit the people of both countries,” the chairman stressed.