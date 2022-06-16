Ethiopian Ambassador in US Confers With University Students, Tibor Nagy

June 16, 2022 (ENA) Ethiopian Ambassador in the United States, Seleshi Bekele held discussions with Ambassador Tibor Nagy, former Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, and 15 students from Texas Tech University and Angelo State University (TX).

Ambassador Seleshi briefed the students about Ethiopia and the longstanding bilateral relations with the United States.

In addition to the informative discussions, the students got the opportunity to experience traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony and the taste of delicious Ethiopian cuisine.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit program by the students is instrumental to promote mutual understanding, enrich the exchange of cultures and enhance our friendship.