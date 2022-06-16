European Commission Appreciates Improving Situation in Northern Ethiopia

June 16, 2022 (ENA) Ethiopian Minister of Justice Dr. Gedion Timothewos, held talks with the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic in Brussels.

Commissioner Lenarcic welcomed Dr Gedion at his office and exchanged views on range of issues associated with the current situation in Ethiopia, particularly with regard to humanitarian access.

They have also discussed on efforts being made to bring perpetrators of human rights violations to justice as well as on Ethiopian government’s peace initiatives to bring an end to the conflict.

The Commissioner appreciated the progress being made in improving the situation in Northern Ethiopia.

He further stressed the need to build upon the existing momentum and work towards achieving a sustained peace in Ethiopia.

The two sides agreed to work closely to further bolster the progress that has been achieved on various facets, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Brussels.

Dr. Gedion is in Brussels to hold discussion on the current situation in Ethiopia with various officials of the European Union over the following days.