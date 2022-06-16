Ethiopian Minister of Justice Meets with European Union Dev’t Cooperation Official of INTPA

June 16, 2022 (ENA) Ethiopian Minister of Justice, Gedion Timothewos held talks with the European Union development cooperation official of International Partnership (INTPA), Ferran Myriam in Brussels.



The two officials exchanged views on a wide range of issues including the humanitarian supply to conflict-affected areas in the Northern part of Ethiopia.

The two sides have also discussed about the measures taken to ensure accountability for abuses committed during the conflict, the AU-led peacebuilding initiatives and the resumption of budget support.

During the occasion, the representative of INTPA noted progress in the overall assessment in all three aspects and appreciated the progress being made in improving the situation in Northern Ethiopia.

Madam Ferran also expressed hope that sustainable peace will prevail through the ongoing AU-led process.

Ethiopian Minister of Justice Dr. Gedion is in Brussels to hold discussion on the current situation in Ethiopia with various officials of the European Union, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, he had held talks with the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic in Brussels.

During the occasion, the two sides exchanged views associated with the current situation in Ethiopia, particularly with regard to humanitarian access, efforts being made to bring perpetrators of human rights violations to justice as well as on Ethiopian government’s peace initiatives to bring an end to the conflict.