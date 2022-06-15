DPM & FM Demeke Confers with WFP Executive Director, Sweden Minister for Int’l Cooperation

Addis Ababa June 15/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, held talks today with World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley and Sweden Minister for International Cooperation Matilda Ernkrans.



According to Ministry of Foreign Affaires, Humanitarian supply to conflict and drought-affected people, accountability issues in the conflict in the northern part of the country and trust-building steps taken by the Government of Ethiopia were the subjects of their discussion.

At the outset, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister appreciated the WFP and the Government of Sweden for their relentless efforts to ensure the supply of humanitarian aid to those in need in Ethiopia.

Recalling his recent visit to the Semera and Serdo checkpoints in Afar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to facilitate unfettered access to the operation of humanitarian partners.

Discussing the fuel and fertilizers supply to the Tigray region, the two sides noted that Humanitarian partners should work closely in consultation with relevant government institutions in charge of these matters.

The WFP Executive Director and the Minister of International Cooperation of Sweden applauded the demonstrated commitments of the Ethiopian Government in doing its level best to ensure unfettered flow of humanitarian supply to the Tigray region.

They have also pledged to support conflict affected people in the Amhara and Afar regions and the more than 20 million people who need humanitarian support due to drought in other parts of the country.

They have discussed the encouraging wheat cluster farming and urban farming initiatives of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, which calls for support from partners.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also presented a briefing on accountability measures to alleged human rights abuses during the conflict, mentioning the establishment of an Inter-Ministerial committee that aimed to address such concerns.

In their discussion about efforts for enduring peace in Ethiopia, Demeke mentioned the all-inclusive national dialogue and the AUC Chairperson High Representative for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo’s peace initiatives to be wholeheartedly supported by the International community.

TPLF should be told to refrain from its provocative actions and be committed to the peace process with appropriate reciprocal actions, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister stressed.

David Beasley and Matilda Ernkrans commended the peace initiatives of the Government of Ethiopia, underlying its importance to peace and stability of the region too.

WFP Country Director, Claude Gibdar attended the meeting, accompanying David Beasley who is visiting Ethiopia for two days to get first-hand information on the current humanitarian situation in the country.