East Africa Art, Cultural Festival open in Addis Ababa

June 14. 2022 (ENA) East Africa Art and Culture Festival has opened in Addis Ababa under the theme ‘Art & culture for regional integration.

The festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sport and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia includes book festival, art fair, music festival, film festivals among others will remain open from June 14th – 19th 2022.

Opening the event, Minister of Culture and Sports, Kejela Merdasa said the festival offers a special occasion, which will create an opportunity for east African brothers and sisters to come and stand together for the best of our region.

The rich cultural values could be used as a principal means to strengthen the people to people interaction, he stated.

The age old historical and cultural heritages, precious literary products, splendid visual and performing art products create an overwhelming competitive advantage for all of us, he noted.

The minister underscored for the importance of visiting and knowing the heritages in the region and strive together to preserve and promote the valuable assets to the rest of the world.

The east African community must stand united to move towards the common destiny, he said, adding that ensuring regional synergy is key to become winner in the global arena.

‘Our precious assets are our unique products which initiate us to invite visitors from around the world.’

Ambassador Dina Mufti, Spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, on this part said the East African Cultural Festival will bring the cultural heritage of the region.

East African countries have possessed reach culture and art, he said, adding that in the coming years this festival will definitely expand its scope towards incorporating all countries in the continent.

Representing East African countries, Under Secretary of Ministry of Culture & Youth and Sport of the Republic of South Sudan, Kuac Wek Wol said his country will be there to support Ethiopia to make East Africa art and culture festival a success.