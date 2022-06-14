Successful Nat’l Dialogue Will Benefit All Ethiopians, Key to Build Strong Nation: Premier

June 14, 2022 (ENA) The national dialogue, if successful, will enable to build a strong nation that will benefit all Ethiopians, Prime Minister Abiy said.

The premier has given explanation on current issues and responded to question raised by members of the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) today.

Among the points he elaborated was the commitment to hold an inclusive national dialogue that sustains Ethiopia through better consultations and ideas.

Abiy, who recalled that call for a national dialogue has been made for long before the reform, stated that the demand was however dismissed by the then government cynically asking about the parties which have quarreled.

And now following the reform some quarters are confusing the people when asked to hold dialogue, he noted.

Allowing the House of People’s Representatives to establish the commission which has the power and duty of setting the agendas and deciding the participants are among the government’s show of goodwill, according to him.

The PM urged the public to actively support the commission in order to ensure a fruitful national dialogue.

Ethiopians will decide on what they prefer, he stated, adding that the government is determined to conduct the dialogue openly and based on the principle of getting closer to one another.