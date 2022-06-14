Ethiopian Airlines Wins Awards for “Best Entertainment”, “Best Cabin Service” in Africa

June 14, 2022 (ENA) Ethiopian Airlines has won the 2022 APEX Regional Passenger Choice Awards for “Best Entertainment” and “Best Cabin Service” in Africa.

According to a press release of Airline, the award ceremony was held in Dublin, Ireland, recognizing airlines in various regions for providing the best passenger experiences as rated by passengers.

For this year’s award, over one million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale.