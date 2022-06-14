Ethiopia, Nigeria Sign MoUs on Culture, Science Technology & Innovation

June 14, 2022 (ENA) Ethiopia and Nigeria have signed Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) on cooperation in culture, science technology and innovation today.

African Affairs Director-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fisseha Shawel and Umar Salisu, Nigeria’s African Bilateral Affairs Director at Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed the two MoUs at the conclusion of the third Ministerial Committee Meeting held in Addis Ababa.

A technical committee drawn from embassies and foreign affairs ministries of both countries will be established to regularly oversee the effective implementation of the Memorandums of Understandings and agreements signed between the two countries, it was learned.

The two sides will meet in Nigeria in 2024.

Ethiopia and Nigeria conducted their first and second joint Ministerial Commission meetings in Addis Ababa, and Abuja in 2006 and 2017, respectively.